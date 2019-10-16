Tamra Judge I Would Absolutely Quit RHOC for My Estranged Daughter





Is Tamra Judge ready to give up her orange? The Real Housewives Orange County star didn’t hesitate when asked if she would quit the series to repair her relationship with her estranged daughter, Sidney.

“If your daughter asked you to quit the show to have a relationship with her would you do it?” Andy Cohen asked Judge, 52, during the Tuesday, October 15, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“Yes,” the CUT Fitness owner replied. “Yeah, absolutely.”

Judge, who has been a full-time cast member on RHOC since season 3 in 2007, has had a strained relationship with Sidney ever since her divorce from the 20-year-old’s father, Simon Barney, in 2011. After Sidney opted to live with her dad, she slammed her mother in a lengthy Facebook post.

“I was made aware that my mother was talking about me and discussing our personal family matters on the show again,” Sidney wrote in 2015. “At this point I think it is necessary to tell the truth since she does not know how to tell the truth. If she really wanted me back in her life, she would have taken responsibility and changed two years ago when I told [her] the first time what was causing our relationship to suffer. Obviously, I am just another story line that feeds her fame and her wallet.”

Judge told Us Weekly exclusively in August that she is trying to stay positive amid her falling out with Sidney.

“She’s away at college, and so it’s still pretty tough,” the Bravo told Us at the time. “But I haven’t lost hope.”

Judge and Barney are also parents of son Spencer, 18, and daughter Sophia, 13. While the reality TV personality’s ex-husband allegedly prevented their younger two children from filming RHOC, Spencer made his first appearance since the split during season 13 after he turned 18 years old. The college student also appeared on season 14 earlier this year amid an argument with his half-brother, Ryan, whom Judge welcomed when she was a teenager with an ex.

“[Things are] much better [now],” Judge told Us about Ryan and Spencer’s relationship. “It got really heated right before we started filming. That’s when all that happened … They’re total opposites when it comes to politics.”

Two years after her split from Barney, the mother of four married Eddie Judge in 2013.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!