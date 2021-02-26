Coming together. A Real Housewives mashup show is in the works at NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, Us Weekly confirms. The platform previously teased that the special would be coming soon as an original series.

“It’s just them filming a fun show and getting the ladies together from different franchises,” a source tells Us exclusively of the show. “Due to COVID-19, some Housewives favorites couldn’t be a part of it but if all goes well, they could potentially be in the future.”

Although the cast is still being narrowed down, it’s possible that the series will feature members of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, New Jersey, Beverly Hills, New York and Orange County.

The news comes on the heels of Peacock’s announcement that a reboot of The Real Housewives of Miami has been greenlit with Andy Cohen, Matt Anderson, Nate Green and Cooper Green set to produce. The show originally ran for three seasons on Bravo from 2011 to 2013 before being canceled.

The Real Housewives franchise first launched in 2006 with The Real Housewives of Orange County. Two years later, Bravo debuted The Real Housewives of New York City and The Real Housewives of Atlanta. In 2009, The Real Housewives of New Jersey premiered in 2009 followed by The Real Housewives of D.C. and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills the next year. (DC was canceled after only one season.)

Following The Real Housewives of Miami’s 2011 premiere, Bravo didn’t announce a new spinoff until 2016 with The Real Housewives of Potomac and The Real Housewives of Dallas.

The latest installment, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, premiered in 2020.