Another one! Briana Culberson gave birth to her and Ryan Culberson’s third child on Wednesday, November 18.

“At 9:37 AM I cut a cord!” Ryan announced via Instagram. “Mom and son are doing amazing! I’m pumped!!!”

Vicki Gunvalson then shared her warm wishes on Thursday, November 19, writing, “Congratulations Briana and Ryan on the birth of your beautiful baby boy. #3, #my3sons💙💙💙 #grandsonsrock💙 #Briana.”

Ryan, 36, revealed in April that his wife, 33, was pregnant with their third child. “With all the bad news going on in the world [amid the coronavirus pandemic], hopefully this brings a smile to your face (even if it’s behind a mask),” he captioned an Instagram photo of five safety pins at the time. “November can’t come soon enough!”

Gunvalson reposted her son-in-law’s social media upload via Instagram, writing, “Couldn’t be more excited to announce No. 3 is on its way. Congratulations Briana and Ryan. #pregnant #PrayForHealthyBaby.”

Two months later, the pregnant star showed her budding belly at seven weeks and 15 weeks in side-by-side photos.

“Still waiting on the baby bump to really pop out but with her staying keto who knows how long it’ll take to really show. #ketopregnancy,” the North Carolina native captioned the June Instagram post.

She and Ryan wed in October 2011 in Santa Barbara, California, then welcomed sons Troy, 8, and Owen, 6. The couple wanted their third son to have a “strong name,” Ryan captioned a July ultrasound video of the then-baby-to-be.

Gunvalson, 58, initially didn’t love her daughter’s decision to raise her family in North Carolina, but “has to support her,” the Real Housewives of Orange county star said during an August 2018 “The Daily Dish” podcast episode.

“I wasn’t supporting the decision and then she said, ‘Look, Mom, it’s my life,’” the reality star explained at the time. “And I said, ‘Well, no, actually, it’s my life, I gave it to you, so by the way, it’s my life and you’re living in my life.’ I could tell she was so adamant about making a big move [to the] East Coast; I still don’t understand it, I love Orange County, but I had to support her and just try to get out there.”