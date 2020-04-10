And then there were five! Briana Culberson, the daughter of The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Vicki Gunvalson, is pregnant with her third child.

Ryan Culberson, Briana’s husband and Gunvalson’s son-in-law, revealed the couple’s milestone via Instagram on Friday, April 10. In sharing the exciting update, the former marine posted a photo of five safety pins, which was indicative of the duo’s upcoming addition.

“With all the bad news going on in the world hopefully this brings a smile to your face (even if it’s behind a mask),” he captioned the cute pic, while referencing the coronavirus outbreak. “November can’t come soon enough!”

Gunvalson, 58, reshared the photo from Ryan’s update and wrote a supportive statement of her own. “Couldn’t be more excited to announce #3 is on its way,” the Bravo personality wrote. “Congratulations Briana and Ryan. #pregnant #baby#3 #PrayForHealthyBaby.”

The pregnancy news comes just two days after Briana celebrated another milestone when she turned 33. To honor his wife on her special day, Ryan posted a throwback photo of the pair enjoying drinks pre-quarantine.

“It’s officially her birthday! Help me wish my beautiful wife a Happy 33rd Birthday!!” he captioned the sweet post, which included the hashtags #LikeAFineWine, #WeMissAngusBarn and #QuarantineBirthday.

Gunvalson replied beneath the post, writing, “I miss Angus Barn and my beautiful daughter.”

Briana and Ryan got married in Santa Barbara, California, in October 2011. They are parents of sons Troy, 7, and Owen, 5. The couple have been raising their family in North Carolina, which is a decision Gunvalson wasn’t too thrilled by at first.

“Although it breaks my heart every day that she’s not here, I have to support her because what had happened was I wasn’t supporting the decision and then she said, ‘Look, Mom, it’s my life,’” Gunvalson recalled on Bravo’s “The Daily Dish” podcast in August 2018. “And I said, ‘Well, no, Actually, it’s my life, I gave it to you, so by the way, it’s my life and you’re living in my life.’”

Gunvalson added, “I could tell she was so adamant about making a big move [to the] East Coast; I still don’t understand it, I love Orange County, but I had to support her and just try to get out there.”