



What a difference a year makes! Vicki Gunvalson’s daughter and son-in-law, Briana and Ryan Culberson, have lost a combined 107 pounds on the keto diet.

Ryan recently shared shocking before-and-after photos from the family’s Independence Day celebration via Instagram.

“Happy 4th of July from my family to yours! Swipe right and see the difference a year on keto has made, down 107 between the two of us!” the marine wrote. He added the hashtags, #ketotransformation #itsalifestylenotadiet.”

In the comments section, Ryan revealed that the pair also do intermittent fasting.

“We both fast daily for 16 hours, we only eat in an 8 hour time period from noon to 8pm,” he wrote. “We started intermittent fasting after about 4 months of starting Keto.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2011, revealed in June 2018 that they started following the high-fat, low-carb eating plan. They share sons Troy and Owen. Briana and Ryan made the decision to change their lifestyle after she was diagnosed with lupus in 2016.

The registered nurse first opened up about her diet plan back in January.

“The face on the left is of an average American diet, never felt good, having constant lupus flares, and on and off steroids for almost a year,” she wrote alongside side-by-side comparisons of her face at the time. “The face on the right is strict Keto, steroid free, and lupus flare free! I’ve lost 45 lbs on keto so far but most importantly my health has greatly improved!”

Briana has made appearances on RHOC alongside her mother since season 1 in 2006. News broke earlier this month that Vicki would not a full-time Housewife for season 14. Instead, she will be featured in a “friend” role when the series returns to Bravo Tuesday, August 6, at 9 p.m. ET.

