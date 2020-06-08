Pregnancy progress! Briana Culberson’s husband, Ryan Culberson, showed off her budding belly in a Friday, June 5, Instagram post.

“7 weeks [to] 15 weeks progress,” the North Carolina native, 35, captioned comparison photos of his wife, 33. “Still waiting on the baby bump to really pop out but with her staying keto who knows how long it’ll take to really show. #ketopregnancy.”

In the social media upload, Vicki Gunvalson’s daughter held up her shirt to show her bare stomach.

The couple announced in April that they are expecting baby No. 3. “With all the bad news going on in the world hopefully this brings a smile to your face (even if it’s behind a mask),” Ryan captioned an Instagram photo of five safety pins, referencing the coronavirus pandemic. “November can’t come soon enough!”

Gunvalson, 58, reposted the shot, writing at the time: “Couldn’t be more excited to announce #3 is on its way,” the Bravo personality wrote. “CongratulationsBriana and Ryan. #pregnant #PrayForHealthyBaby.”

The couple tied the knot in October 2011 in Santa Barbara, California, and are already the parents of sons Troy, 7, and Owen, 5. While the Real Housewives of Orange County star wasn’t too thrilled by Briana’s decision to raise her family in North Carolina, she has “to support her.”

Gunvalson explained in an August 2018 “The Daily Dish” podcast episode: “I wasn’t supporting the decision and then she said, ‘Look, Mom, it’s my life.’ And I said, ‘Well, no, Actually, it’s my life, I gave it to you, so by the way, it’s my life and you’re living in my life.’ I could tell she was so adamant about making a big move [to the] East Coast; I still don’t understand it, I love Orange County, but I had to support her and just try to get out there.”

The pair have been raising chickens with their little ones, Ryan revealed via Instagram on Sunday, June 7. “We have been pleasantly surprised by the ease and quality difference of real eggs. #backyardchickens,” he wrote.