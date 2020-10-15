Oranges up! Andy Cohen celebrated Vicki Gunvalson and her 14 years on The Real Housewives of Orange County ahead of the show’s new season premiere.

The Watch What Happens Live host, 52, sent Gunvalson, 58, a bouquet of flowers honoring her time on the series — now that she is no longer a part of RHOC.

“Thank you @bravoandy for the incredible flower arrangement,” Gunvalson, who was one of the original cast members on the show, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, October 14. “After 14 incredible (& some not so incredible) years on @bravotv, it’s nice to be acknowledged on the launch of RHOC tonight. #thankyou #gonebutnotforgotten❤️.”

Gunvalson’s fellow Housewife Tamra Judge, who joined in season 3, jokingly commented on the post, writing, “So sweet! Where’s my flowers @bravoandy 😂 😂 😂.”

Season 15’s premiere on Wednesday will mark the first season of the original Housewives series without Gunvalson since the show began in 2006. Both Gunvalson and Judge, 53, announced their departures from the Bravo series in January.

“I will always be the OG of the OC, but it’s time to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County,” Gunvalson wrote via Instagram, announcing her exit. “It’s been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want thank all of you for your support, for your love and for ‘whooping it up’ with me along the way.”

Gunvalson, who was demoted to “friend” role for season 14, exclusively told Us Weekly that her departure was brought about because she and the network are “unequally aligned.”

The same month, Cohen told Us where he stands with the longtime Bravo star.

“She and I have been texting and going back and forth so I think we’re OK,” he said at the time. “She and I have had every permutation of every conversation that you can imagine, so you know her feelings are her feelings.”

Shannon Beador also weighed in on her relationship with Gunvalson and Judge, revealing that she isn’t totally against mending fences with her former costars.

“There have been certain relationships with castmates where I have said, ‘I’m done, never again,’” Beador, 56, told Us earlier this month. “And you know, I’m friends with them, so … never say never. Who knows.”

The trio were nearly inseparable on the reality show for years, dubbing themselves the Tres Amigas. During season 14, however, Gunvalson and Judge’s feud with Kelly Dodd, who has since become close with Beador, caused tension between the women.

Real Housewives of Orange County premieres on Bravo Wednesday, October 14, at 9 p.m. ET.