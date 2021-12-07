Shannon Beador Would ‘Not Enjoy’ Tamra and Vicki’s ‘RHOC’ Return

Tres Amigas ready to make amends? Shannon Beador opened up about her friendship with Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson and it seems like a reconciliation is not in their future.

“There haven’t been a lot of kind words said about me,” Shannon, 57, told Us Weekly on the Tuesday, December 7, episode of our “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “It’s a shame.”

The former Real Housewives of Orange County costars were best friends on the show, but during the 14th season Vicki, 59, and Tamra, 54, feuded with Kelly Dodd, who formed a close friendship with Shannon.

Tamra later unfollowed Shannon on social media because she “didn’t want to see” her friendship with Kelly, 46, who was fired from the RHOC after season 15.

Shannon revealed that there is no communication with her former Tres Amigas and would not be happy if they ever returned to the Bravo series.

“I don’t think I would enjoy it because I feel like I’m in a happy place right now and I think you’ll see that this season,” Shannon explained to Us. “There’s been a lot of things that continue to be said about me, so it’s hard because I was so close to both of them. I’m still choosing not to engage and address it, especially in the public. We were friends and sadly we’re not anymore.”

Shannon added that while she misses the fun they had together, there are just “a lot of untruths being said continually for years now.”

In January 2020, Bravo confirmed that neither Tamra nor Vicki, an original cast member, would return for season 15. Four months later, Tamra hinted that her leaving the show had something to do with the end of her friendship with Shannon.

“Vicki and I announced we were not coming back, and she stopped communicating with us. End of story,” Tamra said in an Instagram Live. “There’s nothing more to be told. There was no falling out.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.