Getting Real with the Housewives >Episode 80

Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen Still ‘Love Each Other’ Despite ‘Longest Divorce in History’

By

Ready to move on. Three years after filing to end their marriage, Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen finalized their divorce, and the Real Housewives of Miami star is ready to put her relationship in the past.

Larsa Pippen’s Dating History: Scottie Pippen, Future and More

Read article

“I feel like it was three years. I was like, ‘Is it ever gonna be over?’ It’s the longest divorce in history,” Larsa, 47, told Us Weekly on the Thursday, January 13, episode of our “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “I’m kind of glad that like, you know, we are where we are today. The divorce is over, we’re still in a great place and our kids are older too.”

Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen Still ‘Love Each Other’ Despite ‘Longest Divorce in History’
Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen. Mediapunch/Shutterstock

The reality star married the six-time NBA champ, 56, in 1997 and they later welcomed four kids: Scotty Jr., 21, Preston, 19, Justin, 16, and Sophia, 13.

Their divorce was finalized on December 15, 2021, and attorney David J. Glass told Us in a statement on January 5, “All issues were resolved amicably. The parties are now focusing successfully coparenting their remaining minor children.”

These Former Celebrity Couples Are Crushing Coparenting

Read article

Despite the Larsa Marie founder looking forward to her future as a single woman, she did express some regret that her marriage did not work out.

“I wish my kids would have had, you know, a mom and dad in the same home. I felt guilty because I just, you know, I grew up with my mom and dad,” Larsa explained to Us. “I wanted my kids to grow up like that, but as far as our relationship, it couldn’t be better than it is right now. To be honest with you, we’re like, in such a great place. We love each other. We’re always gonna support each other. We support our kids, you know, we’re just in a really good place.”

She added, “I’m really proud of Scottie and I and how we’ve navigated through this divorce and through, you know, obstacles.”

After almost two decades together, the pair announced in 2016 that they decided to go their separate ways. They briefly reconciled before Larsa filed for divorce once more in November 2018.

Larsa Pippen and NBA Player Malik Beasley Drama: Everything We Know

Read article

Before her divorce was finalized, she had a highly publicized romance with NBA player Malik Beasley, who was married at the time to Montana Yao. The model, who shares a 2-year-old son with Beasley, filed for divorce in December 2020.

“I don’t wanna give too much life to my past relationship,” Larsa explained when asked about her relationship with Beasley. “I just think you learn from all your mistakes. You grow every day, and I just feel like I’m in a better place today than I was yesterday.”

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Miami are available to stream Thursdays on Peacock.

Episode 79

RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice Is ‘Not Happy’ with Margaret Josephs Over Luis Ruelas Comments
Friendship on the rocks. Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice are at odds during season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and things got heated. Biggest Reality TV Fights Ever: From ‘Real Housewives’...
Flip podcast card

Episode 78

RHOC’S Noella Bergener Is in a New Relationship Amid Divorce
Moving on. While in the middle of a messy split from estranged husband James Berenger, Real Housewives of Orange County star Noella Bergener has found a new relationship. Every Bravo Star Breakup in 2021 Read...
Flip podcast card

Episode 77

Gina Kirschenheiter Felt ‘So Much Pressure’ After ‘RHOC’ Firings
A sense of relief. After Bravo cut ties with three housewives on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Gina Kirschenheiter was a bit on edge about her future on the show. RHOC’s Kelly, Elizabeth and Braunwyn...
Flip podcast card

Episode 76

Porsha Williams Sets Date for Wedding, Is Considering 3 Ceremonies
In the works! Porsha Williams revealed new details about her wedding plans amid her engagement to fiancé Simon Guobadia. Former ‘RHOA’ Stars: Where Are They Now? Read article “We ended up coming...
Flip podcast card

Episode 75

Shannon Beador Would ‘Not Enjoy’ Tamra and Vicki’s ‘RHOC’ Return 
Tres Amigas ready to make amends? Shannon Beador opened up about her friendship with Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson and it seems like a reconciliation is not in their future. They Went There! The Biggest Celeb...
Flip podcast card