Ready to move on. Three years after filing to end their marriage, Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen finalized their divorce, and the Real Housewives of Miami star is ready to put her relationship in the past.

“I feel like it was three years. I was like, ‘Is it ever gonna be over?’ It’s the longest divorce in history,” Larsa, 47, told Us Weekly on the Thursday, January 13, episode of our “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “I’m kind of glad that like, you know, we are where we are today. The divorce is over, we’re still in a great place and our kids are older too.”

The reality star married the six-time NBA champ, 56, in 1997 and they later welcomed four kids: Scotty Jr., 21, Preston, 19, Justin, 16, and Sophia, 13.

Their divorce was finalized on December 15, 2021, and attorney David J. Glass told Us in a statement on January 5, “All issues were resolved amicably. The parties are now focusing successfully coparenting their remaining minor children.”

Despite the Larsa Marie founder looking forward to her future as a single woman, she did express some regret that her marriage did not work out.

“I wish my kids would have had, you know, a mom and dad in the same home. I felt guilty because I just, you know, I grew up with my mom and dad,” Larsa explained to Us. “I wanted my kids to grow up like that, but as far as our relationship, it couldn’t be better than it is right now. To be honest with you, we’re like, in such a great place. We love each other. We’re always gonna support each other. We support our kids, you know, we’re just in a really good place.”

She added, “I’m really proud of Scottie and I and how we’ve navigated through this divorce and through, you know, obstacles.”

After almost two decades together, the pair announced in 2016 that they decided to go their separate ways. They briefly reconciled before Larsa filed for divorce once more in November 2018.

Before her divorce was finalized, she had a highly publicized romance with NBA player Malik Beasley, who was married at the time to Montana Yao. The model, who shares a 2-year-old son with Beasley, filed for divorce in December 2020.

“I don’t wanna give too much life to my past relationship,” Larsa explained when asked about her relationship with Beasley. “I just think you learn from all your mistakes. You grow every day, and I just feel like I’m in a better place today than I was yesterday.”

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Miami are available to stream Thursdays on Peacock.