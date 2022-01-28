Bring her back! Following her surprising split from Cuffe Owens and her recent reflection on her past marriage to Jim Edmonds, Bravo fans are hopeful that Meghan King will return to The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Hosts of the “Watch What Crappens” podcast Ben Mandelker and Ronnie Karam joined Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast to break down the 37-year-old reality star’s potential return.

“I do think that Meghan is showing so much more energy now than she ever did on the show,” Karam told Us. “I really wish that crazy flower had bloomed back then because this is what we need on the show.”

In a clip posted by Page Six on Tuesday, January 25, Meghan reacted to her marriage to Edmonds, 51, which played out during seasons 10 and 11 of the Bravo series. During the video, which was for her new YouTube channel, she said she was “in denial” over how the retired athlete treated her at the time.

King and Edmonds, who share daughter Aspen, 5, and twin sons Hayes and Hart, 3, split in October 2019 after five years of marriage. The breakup came after the former St. Louis Cardinals star was accused of being unfaithful, which he denied. Us confirmed in May 2021 that their divorce was finalized.

In October 2021, King married Owens, 42, after three weeks of dating. The “Intimate Knowledge” podcast host later confirmed that she and Owens ended their whirlwind romance, calling the situation “profoundly devastating” in a December 2021 Instagram post.

“She was literally married to [President Joe Biden’s] nephew [Cuffe] and she is still harping on Jim Edmonds,” Mandelker told Us. “We shouldn’t be surprised that she’s harping on Jim Edmonds because that’s literally what she was known for in her first season. I’m here for Meghan just dragging him some more just for the fun of it.”

“Watch What Crappens” is a daily comedy podcast that revels in all things Bravo and beyond. On Thursday, January 27, Mandelker and Karam hosted their 10th annual Golden Crappies awards, which are handed out to “the best and the bitchiest” reality stars.

“[Reality stars] are so much, they bring us joy year-round,” Karam told Us. “It really is hard to choose. That’s why we leave a lot of the choices up to the listeners, you know, because we don’t want to make those decisions.”

