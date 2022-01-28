Getting Real with the Housewives >Episode 83

‘Housewives’ Recap with ‘Watch What Crappens’ Hosts Ben Mandelker and Ronnie Karam: Meghan King Is ‘What We Need’ on ‘RHOC’

By

Bring her back! Following her surprising split from Cuffe Owens and her recent reflection on her past marriage to Jim Edmonds, Bravo fans are hopeful that Meghan King will return to The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Meghan King’s Dating History: A Complete Guide to Her Love Life

Read article

Hosts of the “Watch What Crappens” podcast Ben Mandelker and Ronnie Karam joined Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast to break down the 37-year-old reality star’s potential return.

“I do think that Meghan is showing so much more energy now than she ever did on the show,” Karam told Us. “I really wish that crazy flower had bloomed back then because this is what we need on the show.”

In a clip posted by Page Six on Tuesday, January 25, Meghan reacted to her marriage to Edmonds, 51, which played out during seasons 10 and 11 of the Bravo series. During the video, which was for her new YouTube channel, she said she was “in denial” over how the retired athlete treated her at the time.

See RHOC's Meghan King's Sweetest Moments With Her Kids: Family Album

Read article

King and Edmonds, who share daughter Aspen, 5, and twin sons Hayes and Hart, 3, split in October 2019 after five years of marriage. The breakup came after the former St. Louis Cardinals star was accused of being unfaithful, which he deniedUs confirmed in May 2021 that their divorce was finalized.

In October 2021, King married Owens, 42, after three weeks of dating. The “Intimate Knowledge” podcast host later confirmed that she and Owens ended their whirlwind romance, calling the situation “profoundly devastating” in a December 2021 Instagram post.

Relive Meghan King and Cuffe Owens' Whirlwind Relationship

Read article

“She was literally married to [President Joe Biden’s] nephew [Cuffe] and she is still harping on Jim Edmonds,” Mandelker told Us. “We shouldn’t be surprised that she’s harping on Jim Edmonds because that’s literally what she was known for in her first season. I’m here for Meghan just dragging him some more just for the fun of it.”

“Watch What Crappens” is a daily comedy podcast that revels in all things Bravo and beyond. On Thursday, January 27, Mandelker and Karam hosted their 10th annual Golden Crappies awards, which are handed out to “the best and the bitchiest” reality stars.

“[Reality stars] are so much, they bring us joy year-round,” Karam told Us. “It really is hard to choose. That’s why we leave a lot of the choices up to the listeners, you know, because we don’t want to make those decisions.”

The Golden Crappies are now available for replay via Moment House.

Episode 82

Dorit Kemsely: Erika Jayne Is ‘Feeling Stronger’ Amid Tom Girardi Legal Battle 
Moving on. After a difficult season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika Jayne has a new outlook for season 12. Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s Divorce, Legal Woes: Everything We Know Read article “I...
Flip podcast card

Episode 81

RHOC’s Emily Simpson Saw ‘Red Flags’ in Vicki Gunvalson’s Ex Steve Lodge 
She saw the warning signs. Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson may not have been in former costar Vicki Gunvalson’s inner circle, but that doesn’t mean she didn’t see the red flags in her relationship...
Flip podcast card

Episode 80

Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen Still ‘Love Each Other’ Despite Divorce
Ready to move on. Three years after filing to end their marriage, Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen finalized their divorce, and the Real Housewives of Miami star is ready to put her relationship in the past. Larsa...
Flip podcast card

Episode 79

RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice Is ‘Not Happy’ with Margaret Josephs Over Luis Ruelas Comments
Friendship on the rocks. Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice are at odds during season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and things got heated. Biggest Reality TV Fights Ever: From ‘Real Housewives’...
Flip podcast card

Episode 78

RHOC’S Noella Bergener Is in a New Relationship Amid Divorce
Moving on. While in the middle of a messy split from estranged husband James Berenger, Real Housewives of Orange County star Noella Bergener has found a new relationship. Every Bravo Star Breakup in 2021 Read...
Flip podcast card