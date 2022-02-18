Getting Real with the Housewives >Episode 87

‘Housewives’ Recap With Comedian Heather McMahan: ‘I Would Thrive as a Housewife’

By

New Housewife alert? Comedian Heather McMahan sat down with Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast and exclusively revealed that not only has she been approached about being a Housewife, but she’d also consider it — under certain circumstances.

“They loosely reached out to my agents during the [Coronavirus] pandemic. And I was like, ‘Well, one, I’m not a housewife.’ Two, they were looking at me for New York. I go, ‘I don’t even live in New York anymore,’” the “Absolutely Not” podcast host explained.  “I would thrive as a Housewife. Yes. But then would I want to taint the way I idolize some of these women? It’s, like, never meet your heroes. You know?”

While the Family star currently has her hands full with her 20-city Farewell Tour, she didn’t rule out the idea of being a housewife in the future.

Heather McMahan
Heather McMahan Adela Loconte/Shutterstock

“I would want to do the Real Housewives of Tuscany and then live in a gorgeous house somewhere in Chianti or Florence,” McMahan told Us. “I wanna go international, for sure.”

The Atlanta native may need some convincing to put on her reality star hat, but her husband, Jeff Daniels, may be ready to sign up.

“He’s the best house husband. Her would be, like, a Joe Gorga [type of] guy — just trying to flex all the time, working on his golf game,” she admitted. “You know, he totally would steal the show.”

 

Apart from being too busy at the moment, the Love Hard actress also shared her hesitation with becoming a reality star.

“I adore the Housewives, [but] I almost feel like it’s a little bit of the kiss of death,” she said. “I feel like if you’re on Housewives, you either get audited by the IRS or you get divorced.”

While on tour, McMahan is sure to pack her No. 1 travel essential: SmileDirectClub’s fast-dissolving whitening strips and electric toothbrush.

“Listen, I’ve got one of the coolest jobs in the world. My job is to make people laugh,” she shared. “I was on the road and I’ve realized my self-care game has not been great. And then the cool people over at Smile Direct were like, ‘You cannot be on stage with lipstick on your teeth. You’re drinking too much red wine. We’re gonna get you put together.’ So I teamed up Smile Direct for this tour and it’s been awesome. Y’all, I did not know how your life would change once you switched to an electric toothbrush.”

To catch the comedian on tour, find tickets here and to hear her full thoughts on becoming a Housewife, listen to Us Weekly’s latest “Getting Real With the Housewives” podcast above.

