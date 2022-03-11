Getting Real with the Housewives >Episode 91

‘Housewives’ Recap with Bravolebrity Impressionist Amy Phillips: Housewives Are ‘Very Supportive’ 

By

Comedian and impressionist Amy Phillips may not be a member of the Real Housewives franchise, but she can certainly act like one.

The Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen regular, 43, is known for doing spot-on impressions of Bravo stars, which even leaves the Housewives impressed.

“The Housewives are very supportive,” Phillips exclusively revealed on the Friday, March 10, episode Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “If I don’t hear anything that means they probably don’t like it, but for the most part, they really enjoy it. Some have asked me, like Marysol Patton from Miami, ‘Where’s my impression of me? Where is it?’ She wants an impression done of her. I kind of appreciate that.”

The “Reality Checked” SiriusXM radio host is now showing off her talents as the narrator of David Quinn’s book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé. However, not every impression was easy.

‘Housewives’ Recap with Amy Phillips: Bravo Stars Are ‘Supportive’ of Her Impressions
Amy Phillips. Courtesy Amy Phillips/Instagram

Jill Zarin was a challenge. I really worked hard on trying to get her voice down before I did this book because I realized I never had an impression of Jill Zarin,” the comedian explained to Us. “I started doing like Ramona [Singer] and Luann [De Lesseps] and Bethenny [Frankel] and Sonja [Morgan] and then Jill was off the show. Every time I would meet her or see her, she’s like, ‘Where’s my impression? I’m hurt.’ So finally, this was my opportunity. I just worked so hard to get her down and I finally did it. I think I messaged her, like, ‘What did you think?’ And she’s like, ‘I love it,’  and I’m like, ‘That’s it?’ I spent, like, 75 hours working on it!”

The author of the cookbook, Cook It, Spill It, Throw It, admits that after completing the audio narration for the book, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne became her favorite to impersonate.

“It changes a lot, but lately I would say it would be Erika Jayne because I just love her,” Phillips told Us. “I love the content she brought last season and of course, you know, the snowing in Pasadena, we can’t get away from. So, I love doing her.”

For our full interview with Phillips, listen to our “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast.

