Luann de Lesseps’ Goal Is to ‘Not Drink’ After ‘Slip’

Learning a lesson. Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps is looking ahead following after she allegedly made a scene while under the influence at the Townhouse of New York.

“I think every experience is a learning experience and one you have to grow from. I definitely had a slip and I apologized because I wouldn’t give back the microphone,” Luann, 56, exclusively revealed on the Tuesday, March April 5, episode of Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “It’s a journey for me, it’s day-by-day and my ultimate goal is to not drink and so that’s really where my head at.”

The creator of Fosé Rosé, a nonalcoholic rosé, was reportedly kicked out of the New York City piano bar on March 16 after allegedly taking over the mic and requesting her own song “Money Can’t Buy You Class.”

“I’m not going to let that moment define me, but I take it as progress and not perfection. I make mistakes like everybody does and I think it’s how you pick yourself back up and move forward, that’s what really matters,” Luann told Us while promoting her collaboration with the “Oh Marilyn” NFT Project. “I’m living a healthy lifestyle and I’m happy I have my Fosé to fall back.”

On March 19, Luann issued an apology for the “regrettable incident” saying that “clearly my struggles with alcohol are real.”

She added, “While I’ve made great strides over the years, there’s been times I’ve fallen. It’s one day at a time! I’m in recovery and taking steps to ensure this doesn’t happen again. I’m grateful to my family and my friends for their constant support.

The Bravo star has been open about her struggles with alcohol. In December 2017, she was arrested for disorderly intoxication and the following year pleaded guilty to charges of battery, trespass and intoxication and was sentenced to one year of probation. She also had to perform 50 hours of community service, attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and was subject to random drug and alcohol testing.

In July 2018, she checked into rehab for the second time and missed the season 10 reunion of RHONY. In 2021, during the 13th season of RHONY, she claimed to be sober.

For now, the Bravo star is focusing on her upcoming round of her Countess Cabaret shows, which kicks off in Ridgefield, Connecticut, on April 16.

“I’ve got a lot to say and I talk about everything from Housewives to singing the music that I love and doing more pop songs this time around and some covers,” the singer told Us. “You’re gonna see ‘F bombs on the G,’ which is my new song that came out after Ultimate Girls Trip.”