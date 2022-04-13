Drinks flying in Nashville. Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs’ feud reached a boiling point during the Tuesday, April 12, episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

While dining in Nashville Teresa, 49, accused Margaret, 55, of sharing information to bloggers about her fiancé, Luis “Louis” Ruelas, which prompted the Caviar Dreams Tuna Fish Budget author to call her a “sick disgusting liar.” Teresa then threw several drinks across the table and called Margaret a “f—king bitch.”

Traci Lynn Johnson, a new member of RHONJ, was seated next to Margaret during the argument and recalled the “shocking” moment.

“I did not see that coming quite honestly. I don’t think I ever would’ve anticipated an almost 50-year-old woman clearing a table of drinks at someone. That just isn’t people I associate myself with,” Traci, 35, exclusively revealed on the Wednesday, April 13, episode of Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “So, that was shocking and what Marge was saying, wasn’t something that warranted that reaction.”

The Bravo newcomer, who joined the show with her husband, former NFL player Tiki Barber, stayed beside Margaret after the altercation because she didn’t believe she spread the rumors and her friend “needed the support..”

“I don’t think Marge would ever do that. I think Marge has the 4-1-1 on everyone in New Jersey. I’ve never met someone that knew more people, knows about everyone. She knows my landscaper’s brother’s son. I mean, she knows everyone in this Garden State, and I think people just come to her with information and what she does with it, she does,” Traci explained to Us. “But she would never, ever give information to the press about Luis because that was her friend. She only wanted the best for Teresa.”

Being a new member on the show, Traci admitted that the fight not only left her stunned, but a bit emotional as well.

“I cried. I don’t think they showed it, but I cried,” Traci revealed to Us. “I was like, ‘I am so sorry. I brought you [Tiki] into these crazy people.’ It was like an image of a zoo. It was like they let the animals out of the cages.”

As for where Teresa and Margaret stand today? Traci teases that this will be a hot topic at the upcoming RHONJ reunion but admits, “There’s always hope out there, but I’m not really sure.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET