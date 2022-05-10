Not losing any sleep! Many fans were left scratching their heads after it was revealed that Teresa Giudice did not invite longtime friend Dolores Catania to her engagement party. However, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is brushing it off.

“I spoke to her, and she said it was a small affair. She said it was because her and I didn’t go out as couples. The engagement party was based on people that they interacted with as couples, you know. It wasn’t my fault that we didn’t go out as couples,” Dolores, 51, exclusively revealed on the Tuesday, May 10, episode of Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “Of course, I did say I would like to have been invited, it would’ve been nice, but I’m not gonna take away from her happiness by fighting with her over her party that she didn’t invite me to.”

She added, “Here’s the thing: If I’m not invited to Teresa’s party or anyone’s f—king party, I am not sitting home crying about it or caring that much.”

During a Friday, May 6, interview with “The Slut Pig” podcast, Teresa, 49, went on to explain that another reason Dolores was not invited was because former RHONJ star, Dina Manzo, was invited, and she and Dolores are not on good terms.

“She did say that, and I really don’t even have a thought on it,” Dolores told Us. “Of course, if I wasn’t invited to the wedding, that’s a different story and I’m sure Dina will be at the wedding. Again, I’m not someone who wouldn’t invite someone because they didn’t get along with someone. It’s their choice to come if they want to. Honestly, I’m okay with it. We’re in a good place, Teresa’s the happiest. She’s been through so much in her life and I don’t wanna fight with her about it.”

During the RHONJ reunion, Teresa revealed that her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga will not be in her bridal party. Instead, she opted to include fiancé Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ sisters.

“I think it’s caused definitely a rift there. Will she regret it? I can’t speak for her,” Dolores explained to Us. “They’ve come back from a lot of things, a lot worse. So I, as a family and as people I consider family, I’ve known them my whole life we’ve grown up together I wish the best for them and I wish always for them to have peace in their lives, but that has to be between them.”

She added, “[Melissa] was genuinely upset.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.