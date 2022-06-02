Getting Real with the Housewives >Episode 103

‘RHODubai’s’ Caroline Stanbury: Chanel Ayan Knows ‘Nothing’ About My Marriage to Sergio Carrallo 

By

Drama is already heating up in Dubai! The Real Housewives of Dubai premiered on Bravo on June 1 and this new group of ladies did not hold anything back.

Former Ladies of London star Caroline Stanbury returns to reality TV with a new husband, Sergio Carrallo, and a new enemy, castmate, Chanel Ayan.

“[RHODubai] is very, very different [then Ladies of London]. I mean, the only thing that compares is the way the show is filmed in a way, but, everything else has just been so different. Obviously, the experience is completely different with a different set of girls,” Caroline, 46, exclusively revealed on the Thursday, June 2 episode of Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “It didn’t prepare me in any way, shape or form for what’s about to come.”

During the premiere episode, Chanel, 43, said that Caroline’s relationship with Sergio, 27, who she married in November 2021, was “made up chemistry” and that it is a “collaboration relationship.”

Caroline Stanbury: Chanel Ayan Knows ’Nothing’ About My Marriage 
Caroline Stanbury and Chanel Ayan. Pete Summers/Shutterstock; Kamran Jebreili/AP/Shutterstock

“I think Ayan needs to talk about things she knows about and keep her opinions to herself, frankly,” Caroline explained to Us.  “I find it sad that a woman from anyone’s age group or whatever has to sort of belittle somebody else’s relationship to rise themselves and also comment on someone else’s relationship. She knows nothing about mine. So I suggest as she goes along, she learns a little bit more before she opens her mouth.”

Caroline was previously married to Cem Habib. They split in December of 2019 and share sons Zac and Aaron and daughter Yasmine.

“After 17 years, filled with joy, adventures, ups and downs, Cem and I came to the conclusion some time ago that we will continue our relationship not as husband and wife but as good friends and parents to our wonderful 3 children we love very much,” the Ladies of London alum, 43, captioned a photo of the pair in December 2019, via Instagram. “We wish each other all the happiness and look forward to maintaining our strong family unit ❤️.”

The Real Housewives of Dubai airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

