Ready for a return … with a new cast. Cynthia Bailey made a splash on the first season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and she would do it again — under one condition.

“I think I would like a new batch of people, that last batch didn’t work out so well for me,” the reality star, 55, said on the Thursday, September 15 episode of Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “When I look back and it was just even hard to even watch the show, I honestly didn’t even watch it after living it. I did the same thing with Celebrity Big Brother. I am 55 and I’m like in full pre-menopause. I was like, ‘What is wrong with me?’ I was having crazy mood swings and I’m still working through all of, you know, the pre-menopause, and I’m just gonna blame it on age.”

The Terror Lake actress starred alongside Ramona Singer, Luann De Lesseps, Kyle Richards, Melissa Gorga and former Real Housewives of Atlanta costar Kenya Moore. However, it was Teresa Giudice who she really bonded with on the beaches of Turks and Caicos.

“I think one of the reasons why we connected Ultimate Girls Trip is because, you know, when I first met my husband I was like, ‘Mike, Mike, Mike,’ I was so in love,” the former model told Us. “I honestly think for sure Teresa was worse, if you can imagine, it was like ‘Luis, Luis, Luis,’ I mean FaceTiming every five minutes.”

Cynthia explained that she and her husband, Mike Hill, as well as Teresa, 50, and her now husband Luis Ruelas went on a double date and it was their husbands that really hit it off.

“I love him so much. I love him for her. They are so cute together. Mike and Luis actually really connected and they like talk all the time now,” Cynthia explained to Us. “They both are really big into the whole mental health wellness space and they really connected on that, which neither one of us expected that to happen. I think Mike talks to Luis more than I talk to Teresa now, but I’m so happy for them.”