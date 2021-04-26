A trip to remember! A mashup series of different Real Housewives franchises is currently filming in Turks and Caicos, Peacock confirmed on Monday, April 26. The cast includes stars from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of New York City, The Real Housewives of New Jersey and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“It’s just them filming a fun show and getting the ladies together from different franchises,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in February. “Due to COVID-19, some Housewives favorites couldn’t be a part of it but if all goes well, they could potentially be in the future.”

Shortly after the show was announced, Peacock announced that The Real Housewives of Miami was getting a reboot at the streaming service as well. The 2011 show ran for three seasons on Bravo before being canceled in 2013.

“They have started interviewing a bunch of different women,” an insider exclusively told Us in February about the Miami reboot. “They want to have a very diverse cast and are speaking to women from all different backgrounds.”

The source added that some potential cast members have already been interviewed “several times” and the streaming service is “very close to narrowing down a cast.”

Host Andy Cohen revealed in 2020 that he was “really trying” to get the show picked up at Peacock because he believed Miami was a successful spinoff. The original cast included Lea Black, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Echevarria, Marysol Patton, Larsa Pippen and Cristy Rice. Lisa Hochstein, Joanna Krupa, Ana Quincoces and Karent Sierra joined in the second season.

The Housewives franchise began in 2006 with The Real Housewives of Orange County. Since then, it has only expanded with multiple spinoffs; Miami and D.C. were the only two canceled.

