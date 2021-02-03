Going to Miami! Bravo is bringing back The Real Housewives of Miami, eight years after the series went off the air, a source exclusively confirms to Us Weekly.

“They have started interviewing a bunch of different women,” the insider says. “They want to have a very diverse cast and are speaking to women from all different backgrounds.”

The source adds that a few of the potential cast members have already been interviewed “several times” and the network is getting “very close to narrowing down a cast.”

The Florida franchise ran for three seasons from 2011 to 2013, with the final episode airing in November of that year.

The original RHOM cast followed Lea Black, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Echevarria, Marysol Patton, Larsa Pippen and Cristy Rice. Season 2 brought the additions of Lisa Hochstein, Joanna Krupa, Ana Quincoces and Karent Sierra, following the departure of Larsa, 46, and Cristy, 49.

Andy Cohen teased a possible reboot of RHOM last year while appearing on the “Everything Iconic With Danny Pellegrino” podcast in November 2020.

“I have really been trying to get Peacock to pick up Miami,” the Bravo host, 52, said at the time. “I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this. I don’t know where we are with that.”

The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host revealed that the fans of RHOM are “still very vocal” about a comeback, which is why he has been “an advocate” about a fourth season premiering on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock.

Cohen also reflected on why he thinks the franchise came to an end, saying that the third season’s ratings “were declining as it went on” and the reunion numbers did not increase as they “usually” do.

“I think that went into the decision to not pick it up,” he said.

A year prior, Marysol, 54, hinted that she would be up for another season of RHOM if Bravo could make it work.

After the network aired a marathon in April 2019, a fan asked her if the cast was coming back to which the publicist replied via Instagram, saying, “You never know.”

Lisa, 38, also commented about a reality TV return, telling one Instagram user that a new season is “very possible.” Adriana, 55, weighed in on the reboot idea, telling another user via Instagram that “if the stars would align” the cast could return.

Bravo is not commenting on the news at this time.