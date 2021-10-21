Making new friends! When Cynthia Bailey joined a slate of Real Housewives alums for the anticipated new season of Ultimate Girls Trip, she made a good pal in Teresa Giudice — after bonding over one specific question.

“Teresa, Teresa, Teresa: That is my girl,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 54, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her partnership with Seagram’s Escapes’ Halloween Peach Boo-lini cocktail. “I was the most curious about Teresa. You know, we have some mutual friends in common, but I didn’t really know Teresa and she’s just been through so much and she is still standing.”

The Alabama native explained that she was so “curious” to learn about the 49-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s previous experience in jail.

“I couldn’t wait to get her alone and just be, like, ‘Girl, tell me about jail, how was it like in jail?’” Bailey told Us. “[Because] I’m, like, a little obsessed with jail movies and documentaries and stuff, and what I know is, I don’t want to go to jail. She went through all of that [which] was really just so interesting to me.”

The New Jersey native detailed her surprising experience behind bars to the model.

“Well, you know what? It actually seemed like a good jail,” the Bailey Room owner noted. “She went on and on about how delicious the chocolate chip cookies were [and doing] yoga. I was like, ‘OK, I don’t want to go to jail, but if I do go, I want to go to Teresa jail.’”

While the two Bravo personalities had never met before filming Girls Trip together, Bailey had rooted for her fellow Housewife “from afar.”

“I just thought, you know, everyone that was there [on the Bravo mash-up], I find her the most interesting and really, honestly, the most sweet,” Bailey said. “I didn’t know if she was going to just turn up and start flipping tables everywhere [or] what was gonna happen. And, I really can say I walked away from that trip with a new friend.”

Giudice, who previously went to jail for 11 months in 2015 after she and ex-husband Joe Giudice plead guilty to fraud charges, is in “such a happy place” now, according to Bailey.

“She’s in love, like, she made it through,” Bailey added of Giudice, who is currently in a relationship with beau Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

The Bailey Wine Cellar founder, for her part, partnered with Seagram’s Escapes and their special Halloween Peach Boo-lini cocktail ahead of the spooky October holiday.

“So I have my Peach Boo-llini, which is just a fun little Halloween twist on my regular peach Bellini,” the Bailey Agency founder explained to Us. “It’s so fun and it’s so yummy and so easy. Basically, all you do is just mix half of the bellini with, like, as much vodka or tequila. We do it with vodka, but you know, everyone doesn’t want vodka. So, whatever your alcoholic beverage is just mix half of Peach Bellini with it, maybe put a little black edible glitter inside, stir it up and, you know, you can garnish it with any kind of fruit that you want. And it is so delicious.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi