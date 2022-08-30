In the honeymoon phase! Teresa Giudice opened up about her active sex life with her husband, Luis Ruelas — and she didn’t leave out any of the steamy details.

“Literally every day, twice a day. … Morning and at night,” the 50-year-old New Jersey native said of how often she and her beau are intimate during a Friday, August 26, live Q&A event with fellow Real Housewives stars Dorinda Medley and Dolores Catania.

Giudice continued, “We’re very sexual and I love it. ‘Cause, like, when you love someone, you wanna be that way with him. I can’t keep my hands off of him, he can’t keep his hands off of me. I can’t keep my tongue out of his mouth, he can’t keep his tongue out of my mouth.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and Ruelas, 48, exchanged vows earlier this month at the Park Chateau Estate in East Brunswick, New Jersey. Both Medley, 57, and Catania, 51, were in attendance.

The newlyweds began dating in July 2020, although they didn’t go public with their romance until that November. In October 2021, the businessman asked the reality star to be his wife.

“My fiancé you are such a beautiful person inside and out. I love everything about you, especially your heart and the way you treat me and my daughters. You are amazing in so many ways one thing I admire about you is what a great dad you are,” Guidice captioned an Instagram post after the proposal. “I am so lucky to have found you, thank you for coming into my life. I know my parents sent you to me from that day I prayed to them on Bay Blvd. I adore you endlessly. You are the love of my life, my soulmate and my everything. I Love you ❤️.”

The Bravo personality was previously married to Joe Giudice from 1999 to 2020. They share four daughters — Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13. Ruelas, for his part, has two sons — Nicholas and Louie Jr. — from his previous marriage to Marisa DiMartino.

Following Teresa’s nuptials, Joe voiced his support for his ex-wife’s new marriage. “I’m very happy for her. She deserves all the happiness in the world,” the 50-year-old businessman exclusively told Us Weekly shortly after the wedding. “I think Lou is a good guy. Anything negative being said out there are just rumors that I don’t engage in. Until I personally discover otherwise, he’s OK in my book.”

During Teresa’s Saturday Q&A event, she said that her and Ruelas’ “very hot and steamy” dynamic is how marriage should be.

“I’m so attracted to him [and] vice versa and I love every minute of it. You have to be, otherwise, why would I get married, huh?” she said.