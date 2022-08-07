No shows. Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas had a huge wedding ceremony on Saturday, August 6, but some familiar faces weren’t seen in the crowd.

“I’m inviting a lot of Housewives. … We’ll see who comes and who can make it and who can’t make it,” the bride, 50, exclusively told Us Weekly in May. “I got a lot done [so far]. … [Luis is] very hands-on [too] and that’s what I love.”

Among the wedding guests were the bride’s Real Housewives of New Jersey costars Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider. Real Housewives of New York City alum Dorinda Medley, Real Housewives of Dubai star Chanel Ayan and Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby attended as well. Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Phaedra Parks, Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey were also on hand to celebrate.

However, some key people were not at the ceremony — including family members. Joe Gorga, Giudice’s brother, and wife Melissa Gorga did not attend the nuptials at Park Chateau Estate in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

Melissa, 43, had previously attended Giudice’s bridal shower on July 30, but she was missing from the Thursday, August 4, bachelorette party.

On Friday, August 5, Joe, 42, shared a group photo via his Instagram Story that made it clear he partying with friends rather than at his sister’s rehearsal dinner.

“Blood doesn’t make you family,” Gorga, 42, captioned the since-deleted Instagram Story snap.

While neither Joe nor Melissa have commented on the meaning behind his cryptic Friday message, Us confirmed earlier that day that the married couple were not going to attend Giudice’s wedding to Ruelas, 48. The Gorgas were spotted returning to their house on Saturday afternoon after a day at the beach.

Prior to the apparent falling out, Melissa and Joe both supported Giudice’s decision to remarry. She was previously married to Joe Giudice from 1999 to 2020, and they share daughters Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13. Teresa started dating Ruelas in August 2020 and got engaged in October 2021.

“We’ve always backed her up and we haven’t said much on the show in a negative light regarding her and Louie and it’s for a reason,” Melissa, who has been married to Joe since 2004, said on her “On Display” podcast in March. “It’s because we want her to be happy and we want it to be good. So I hope she sees that and realizes that, and I wish her nothing but happiness and I’m sure her wedding will be absolutely beautiful.”

More details will likely be shared on the wedding special. A source confirmed to Us that the nuptials are not part of the new season of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New Jersey but were filmed as a spinoff special.

Scroll down to see who skipped Teresa and Luis’ wedding: