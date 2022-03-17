No hard feelings? Melissa Gorga was just as surprised as Real Housewives of New Jersey fans to learn that she wasn’t going to be part of Teresa Giudice’s upcoming nuptials.

When speaking with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday, March 15, Giudice, 49, revealed that she was going to have eight bridesmaids, but her sister-in-law, 47, wasn’t one of them. She noted that none of her fellow Housewives would be a part of the ceremony.

“I did find out on TV that I’m not going to be in Teresa’s wedding and I’m not a bridesmaid, which I’m OK with. I’m fine with [it],” Gorga said on the Thursday, March 17, episode of her “Melissa Gorga on Display” podcast on PodcastOne. “I understand. To each their own.”

The Envy by Melissa Gorga creator, who is married to Giudice’s brother, Joe Gorga, explained that she had “no idea” that she wouldn’t make the cut. “I found out on TV,” she told her listeners, noting that she “pretty much assumed” that she wouldn’t be one of the ladies standing beside the cookbook author when she marries Luis “Louie” Ruelas this summer.

However, the Bravo personality questioned whether Giudice’s future sisters-in-law on Ruelas’ side were going to be up on the altar on her special day.

“Is it, like, a no-fam wedding other than the four daughters, her four beautiful daughters, and like a couple of her friends? I think if that’s the case then that makes perfect sense,” Melissa said. “I mean if she’s having Louie’s sisters than I guess that makes perfect sense for Teresa.”

The mother of three — who shares daughter Antonia, 16, and sons Gino, 14, and Joey, 11, with Joe, 42 — insisted that she wishes Giudice “nothing but happiness” as she prepares to tie the knot for the second time.

The Fabulicious author was previously married to Joe Giudice for 20 years before their split in December 2019. The exes share four girls: Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13. Us Weekly confirmed in November 2020 that Teresa was dating Ruelas, 47. Less than one year later, the TV personality announced in October 2021 that the duo got engaged during a trip to Greece.

“I’m very happy that she’s happy. I love to see her smile when she’s with Louie so whatever she decides. It’s her wedding and I will be fine with it,” Melissa continued, joking, “She’d probably put me in an ugly dress anyway. Just kidding.”

The Toms River, New Jersey, native, who has starred alongside Teresa on RHONJ since 2010, pointed out that she’s been there for her sister-in-law “through thick and thin,” so she truly wants her to find joy in her personal life.

“We’ve always backed her up and we haven’t said much on the show in a negative light regarding her and Louie and it’s for a reason,” Melissa added. “It’s because we want her to be happy and we want it to be good. So I hope she sees that and realizes that, and I wish her nothing but happiness and I’m sure her wedding will be absolutely beautiful.”

The “On Display” singer previously told Us that she didn’t think she’d be part of Teresa’s bridal party. “I didn’t go to the first one so at least I never attended one of her weddings before. This [will] be my first,” Melissa said in October 2021, noting she thought only Teresa’s girls would be on the list.

