Getting grilled! Jackie Goldschneider said the new season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey won’t be easy for Teresa Giudice‘s fiancé, Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

“He does get questioned a lot,” the former lawyer, 45, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, January 27, ahead of RHONJ’s season 12 premiere. “I think that given the amount of things that were out in the press, it was justified, but it certainly wasn’t always me!”

Us confirmed in October 2021 that the Turning the Tables author, 49, and the businessman, 46, got engaged after one year of dating. Luis popped the question while the duo were on vacation in Greece, capping off a special evening that included candles, roses, a violinist and fireworks.

Though Jackie said she wasn’t the person asking questions about Teresa’s beau, a trailer for the new season showed the Standing Strong author and Margaret Josephs clashing over the romance.

“I don’t like how you’re f–king nasty, talking behind my back about my boyfriend,” the Celebrity Apprentice 5 alum told the Macbeth Collection designer, 54. “You want to try to pop my love bubble? It’s not going to happen.”

The Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget author responded by telling Teresa, “You’re a sick, disgusting liar.”

Jackie, for her part, said the resulting fight between her two costars was “wild,” adding that she can understand why things got so heated because of her own history with the Skinny Italian author. During season 11, the pair clashed after Teresa alleged that Jackie’s husband, Evan Goldschneider, was having an affair.

“You can’t have that kind of double standard,” Jackie told Us. “I mean, Teresa took my husband’s name and his whole reputation and took a rumor that I personally think that she made up out of thin air — but even if she said she heard it somewhere — just took it and ran with it and just spread it to every single person she could find at my husband’s own birthday party.”

For that reason, she felt it was OK for Margaret to express her suspicions about Luis.

“When someone comes into your life who has a questionable past, people are allowed to question it the same way that you question everybody else’s past,” Jackie explained. “If you are gonna go there with everybody else, people can go there with you.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12 premieres on Bravo Tuesday, February 1, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi