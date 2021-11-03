Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider Have ‘Ups and Downs’ Since Cheating Drama

Forgive, but won’t forget. Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa Giudice were at odds for most of season 11 of the Bravo series, but it seems like they have put their differences behind them.

“We definitely have our ups and downs,” Jackie, 45, exclusively told Us Weekly on the Wednesday, November 3, episode of the “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “But, I will say, we are in a much better place than we were last season, which isn’t hard to do.”

Jackie and Teresa, 49, went head-to-head last season after the Turning the Tables author alleged that Jackie’s husband, Evan Goldschneider, was having an affair. While discussing the accusation, Jackie compared spreading rumors about her husband to suggesting Teresa’s eldest daughter, Gia, 20, “does coke in the bathroom” at parties.

“It was very stressful for me last season, I cried more than I’ve ever cried and if you’re not enjoying something, then why do it, you know? So, I’m not sure that I would have come back [to the show] if it was that negative again,” Jackie told Us while promoting her Neolastin with NUFLEX partnership. “Luckily, Teresa found love and I think that softened her and then I think Evan, when he hugged Teresa at the end of reunion, I mean, my heart just melted. I think everyone’s heart just melted.”

She added, “I think just that physical connection between the two of them, it changed things. It was like, ‘You know what? I don’t want to do this to you anymore’ and I think that really went a long way to helping Teresa and I move forward.”

The costars are now gearing up for season 12 of the show, which Jackie promises is an “incredibly drama filled season” that will also feature Teresa’s new fiancé Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

“You definitely get to know Luis. It’s hard because you know, you read things and you think one thing and then you meet him and you think another thing because in person, he’s a really great guy,” the lawyer explained to Us. “It’s a lot of like you don’t really know what to think sometimes, but I like him. I don’t know him so well, but I like him, and he and Evan get along great, which is so surprising. I never thought, I mean, coming from where we were a year ago, I never thought that Teresa’s new man and Evan would be like, buddy-buddy, but you know, he fits in well with the group.”