Getting Real with the Housewives >Episode 69

Kathy Wakile Is ‘Open’ to Mending Relationships with Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga: ‘I Never Closed Doors’

By

Not living in the past. It’s been years since former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Kathy Wakile has shared the screen with cousin Teresa Giudice and cousin-in-law Melissa Gorga, but that doesn’t mean she has any regrets about how their friendships came to an end.

Biggest 'Real Housewives' Feuds Ever — And Where the Relationships Stand Today

“I don’t live in that place of regret because we learned from our lessons that happened. Hard times, good times, we learn to take the lesson and move forward, and you progress.” Kathy, 56, told Us on the Wednesday, November 10, episode of the “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “Who knows if those relationships would still be intact, you don’t know, because even with families that are not on TV, you go through those ebbs and flows.”

Former RHONJ Stars: Where Are They Now?

The Pizza Love restaurant owner joined the cast of the Bravo series for its third season, which aired in 2011, but left before season 6. She often butted heads with Teresa, 49, and Melissa, 42, who she says she hasn’t talked to in “quite a long time.”

“It’s the old saying when one door closes another opens and everything happens for a reason, I believe,” Kathy explained to Us. “And so the time spent on those relationships has freed up and allowed more progressive relationships to enter my life.”

Kathy Wakile Is ‘Open’ to Repairing Relationships with Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga
Shutterstock (3)

Despite Kathy’s son, Joseph Wakile, comparing Melissa and husband Joe Gorga to farm animals in March, and Melissa saying on a 2018 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that there were a lot of “hard feelings” after Kathy’s departure, the “Eat Live Love Indulge” podcast host isn’t ruling out a reconciliation.

Real Housewives' Kids: Then and Now

“My door is always open, you know, I never closed doors, but, who knows,” Kathy told Us. “I hope that everybody’s doing well. You only wish the best for people.”

For more of our interview with Kathy, including if she would ever return to RHONJ, listen to Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast.

