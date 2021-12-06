Nicky Hilton: Mom Kathy Went ‘Behind Our Backs’ When She Joined ‘RHOBH’

Keeping hush about the Housewives! Kathy Hilton kept her family in the dark when it came to joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“She totally did it behind our backs and we read about it in the press,” Nicky Hilton said on the December 3 episode of Us Weekly’s ‘Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “I watched the show and I know those type of shows thrive on drama and I just didn’t want my mom partaking in any of it and she didn’t.

In November, Kathy, 62, played coy about returning to season 13 after reports surfaced that she was holding out for more money from Bravo.

You know, I don’t know what I’m doing tomorrow,” Kathy recently told Entertainment Tonight “I could be skiing off Mount Everest.”

Nicky, 38, admitted that she is unsure of her mom’s future plans saying that she is “still recovering” from helping to plan her daughter Paris Hilton’s wedding to Carter Reum, whom she wed on November 12 at a private estate in Los Angeles, California.

However, there is one person we will not see on the upcoming season of the Bravo show and that is Nicky’s dad, Richard Hilton.

Nicky told Us, “He’s more focused on his business. He’s not interested in any of that.”

In addition to focusing on her shoe collaboration with French Sole, Nicky appears on Peacock’s original series, Paris in Love, which follows the former Simple Life star’s, 40, journey to the alter.

“I think people are going to see a different side of us with this show because they really followed Paris for four months, pretty much every single day,” Nicky explained to Us. “You get a glimpse of her private life, which she really hasn’t shown before, her just hanging out with her friends, her family and planning this wedding and every step of the way from the location scouting to the floral meetings, to the silverware meetings, everything.”

Nicky, who shares daughters Lily-Grace, 5, and Theordora, 3, with husband James Rothschild, revealed the one piece of marriage advice she gave her gave her older.

“I told her that marriage is about compromise and it’s about meeting in the middle,” Nicky told Us. “And being best friends and really just to enjoy each other on this crazy ride.”