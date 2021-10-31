Here comes the bride! Paris Hilton is set to marry Carter Reum, and she has teased an extravagant ceremony that only the Cooking With Paris star can pull off.

Reum, a businessman, started dating Hilton in November 2019. “I’m so happy. This is the best time of my life right now,” the Simple Life alum told Us Weekly in February 2020.

One year later, Reum popped the question. “When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it,” the bride-to-be shared alongside photos of the oceanside proposal via Instagram at the time. “My love and I have been together since our first date and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever. There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with.”

It wasn’t long before the planning and lavish celebrations began. After shooting down pregnancy rumors in July, Hilton was spotted having an intimate party with family and friends in New York City in September followed by more extravagant festivities in Las Vegas and Los Angeles in October.

Expect the wedding itself to be an affair to remember — and fans of the fragrance mogul will be able to see it all unfold on her new series, Paris in Love.

The 13-part docuseries will debut on Peacock, NBC Universal’s streaming service, on November 11, 2021, and it will follow Paris as she finds her dress, struggles to book a venue in the post-lockdown wedding rush and deals with overbearing family members.

“As you can imagine, marrying Paris Hilton is quite different than I expected,” Reum tells the cameras in the teaser for the show.

While the groom-to-be seems to find it endearing that his fiancée doesn’t know what sperm whales are and needs to know about the toy before she orders a happy meal, her mom, Kathy Hilton, doesn’t seem quite so thrilled by her daughter’s quirks.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star tells Paris that her save the date card “looks like a dog’s birthday party” and says the happy couple will need to invite about 75 of her friends. “This is, like, my wedding too,” Kathy says in the Paris in Love trailer. “He just needs to stay in his lane.”

Find out everything to know about Paris’ nuptials below: