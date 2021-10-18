She doesn’t do low-key. Paris Hilton went all out for her over-the-top bridal shower on Saturday, October 16, in Los Angeles, just a week after her Las Vegas bachelorette party.

While she kept her and fiancé Carter Reum‘s joint bachelor/bachelorette blowout small, Paris invited everyone from family to friends to influencers to her mom’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars to the daytime celebration.

Paris posed for a family photo with mom Kathy Hilton and sister Nicky Hilton as well as Carter’s mother Sherry Reum and sister Halle Reum. Crystal Kung Minkoff, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna among Kathy’s RHOBH cast mates who celebrated Paris and Carter’s impending nuptials.

“Congratulations @parishilton your bridal shower was just as fabulous as you are💗 #parisinlove,” Garcelle wrote with a slideshow of photos via Instagram.

Kris Jenner, Sofia Richie, Rachel Zoe, Gigi Gorgeous, Caroline D’Amore, Elisha Cuthbert, Nicole Williams English, Jasmine Sanders and Jocelyn Chew were also in attendance.

The bridal shower had an Alice in Wonderland theme with the Mad Hatter greeting guests as they arrived. Oversized flowers (in shades of pink, of course) and teacups helped set the tone of the party, and the dessert table was designed with the Mad Hatter’s tea party in mind. A cake featured “Paris and Carter” on an edible teapot. The dessert also featured the message “Wishing you a WONDER full WEDDING.”

This is just the latest celebration for Paris and Carter’s fall nuptials after they announced their engagement in February. In September, the two were spotted hosting an intimate party at Zero Bond in New York City.

“She seemed very excited about getting married,” an eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “They were affectionate, and it’s obvious she’s very in love and very happy. The song ‘Celebration’ came on and she grabbed the mic and was singing along.”

Earlier this month, the Cooking With Paris star brought her loved ones to Sin City for a bachelorette celebration — which included bringing her parents to the club. “We had so much fun, I danced to 4 o’clock, one night [until] 5 o’clock. … She’s really excited [for the wedding]. They are so adorable,” Kathy told Access after painting the town red all weekend.