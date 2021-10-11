It’s her last fling before the ring! Paris Hilton held her bachelorette party on Saturday, October 9, in Las Vegas, and the DJ brought all her loved ones to the bash ahead of her wedding to Carter Reum.

Hilton and her fiancé, both 40, held a joint celebration in Sin City after getting engaged in February. The Simple Life alum shared the journey via her Instagram story. She gave followers a look at her private plane to Nevada and how Resorts World LV decorated with special name signs by their pool as well as a graphic on the building letting everyone know that it was Paris and Carter’s special weekend.

The couple were joined by most of Paris’ immediate family. Rick Hilton shared a photo of himself with daughters Paris and Nicky Hilton. “Proud dad of the bride!” he captioned the snap via Instagram on Saturday.

Paris, who wore several outfits throughout the weekend, showed off a sparkly pink dress with a hot pink “Bride to Be” sash for the parental pics. She topped off her high ponytail with a tiara. In another photo, her mother, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton, wore a white “Mother of the Bride” sash.

Her brother, Barron Hilton, revealed that the women had coordinating bathing suits for their poolside party. While Paris wore a white “Wifey for Lifey” suit, sister-in-law Tessa Hilton, who married Barron in 2018, wore a hot pink one-piece that read, “Paris & Carter: That’s Hot.” The back of the suit featured a #ForeverHiltonReum stamp.

The Cooking With Paris host also took the bachelor/bachelorette bash to Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World, where Zedd was kicking off his new residency. Paris, wearing an all-white outfit, stopped by to dance with the DJ during his set.

The big Las Vegas blowout was very different from her New York City celebration last month. The engaged couple had an intimate party at Zero Bond in Lower Manhattan.

“It was in the back room,” an insider told Us at the time. “It was a small, intimate party with their close friends.”

The House of Wax star is thrilled that she’ll soon make it official with Reum, who she started seeing in 2019. “She seemed very excited about getting married,” the source added. “They were affectionate, and it’s obvious she’s very in love and very happy. The song ‘Celebration’ came on and she grabbed the mic and was singing along.”

Though Paris hasn’t revealed her wedding date, she let fans know that they’ll be coming along for the ride. “Yes, I have the dress,” she told Entertainment Tonight on September 10. “The wedding is very soon, [in] a few weeks. We are filming it for my new show.”

