A cause for celebration! Paris Hilton is honoring her anniversary with boyfriend Carter Reum in the biggest way possible: making their love Instagram official.

In a photo posted by the heiress on Wednesday, April 29, Hilton and Reum, both 39, were pictured sweetly kissing at her 39th birthday party in February. The businesswoman accompanied the adorable snap with a heartfelt message, during which she professed her love for the VEEV Spirits cofounder.

“Happy Anniversary, my love,” she began. “My favorite thing to do is make memories with you. Your kisses are magical.⚡️ I love being yours and knowing you’re mine. 😍😍.”

The Simple Life alum also seemingly reflected on her relationship across her Instagram Stories. She shared quotes about love featured on neon signs including “Happily Ever After,” “I love you with all my heart” and “I want to be with you everywhere.”

Us Weekly confirmed in January that Hilton and Reum were an item. At the time, the couple stepped out together to attend the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes 2020 afterparty. An eyewitness saw them “making out” and “all over each other at the party.” The lovebirds were “not trying to hide their relationship.”

Shortly after confirming their romance, Us exclusively revealed that things were getting “extremely serious” between the two.

“Carter is very down to earth and comes from a very solid family,” the insider explained, adding that a “proposal and wedding could happen very quickly.”

Hilton’s relationship with Reum began more than a year after she called off her engagement to Chris Zylka. The House of Wax actress and the Leftovers actor, 34, dated for two years before splitting in November 2018.

“Paris realized that it wasn’t meant to be and he wasn’t right for her,” a source told Us of the breakup. “There were some problems along the way. She’s done.”

Speaking to Cosmopolitan U.K. for its April 2020 cover story, she reflected on the former pair’s broken romance. “It was the best decision I’ve ever made in my life,” she said at the time. “I just don’t think [he] was the right person and I feel like I’m an incredible woman and I deserve someone so amazing.”