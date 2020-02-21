It’s her day! Paris Hilton rang in her 39th birthday with a star-studded celebration — and had one special person in her corner the entire night.

The former Simple Life star partied the night away at her home in Los Angeles on Thursday, February 20, with famous friends like Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Heidi Klum, Larsa Pippen, French Montana and Lele Pons. An insider tells Us Weekly that Hilton “was having the time of her life” alongside her new man, entrepreneur Carter Reum.

“She was dancing with her boyfriend and by the DJ area. … Her boyfriend seemed so supportive and like he loved that she was having so much fun celebrating,” the source adds.

Us confirmed that the DJ had made things official with Reum, 38, when the pair stepped out for the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes 2020 afterparty in January. The new couple were “all over each other” that night and weren’t “trying to hide their relationship” throughout the evening.

Shortly after their awards show fun, a separate source told Us exclusively that the heiress-turned-businesswoman is “extremely serious” about her new relationship with the VEEV Spirits cofounder.

“Carter is very down to earth and comes from a very solid family,” the source explained at the time, noting that a “proposal and wedding could happen very quickly.”

Hilton’s new romance comes more than one year after she ended her engagement to actor Chris Zylka. The exes were together for two years and called it quits in November 2018, when the fashion designer “realized that it wasn’t meant to be.”

After enjoying her “me time” in the wake of her split from the Leftovers alum, 34, Hilton told Us that she would “love” to become a mother one day.

“I think that having a family and children is another meaning of life,” she said in October 2019. “One day I would love that, but with my schedule, I just honestly don’t have time for it right now. One day I will and I’ll be the best mom.”

Scroll down to see more from inside Paris Hilton’s celeb-filled birthday bash!