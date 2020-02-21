Party on? Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber’s son, Presley Gerber, enjoyed a night out with his girlfriend, Cameron Rorrison, amid his personal struggles.

The couple attended Paris Hilton’s star-studded 39th birthday party at the socialite’s Los Angeles mansion on Thursday, February 20, joining guests including Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Heidi Klum, French Montana and Travis Barker.

“Presley Gerber was there with his girlfriend and had grills in his mouth,” an eyewitness tells Us Weekly exclusively. “He was drinking a clear beverage out of a cup, and he also had a water bottle with him.”

The onlooker tells Us that the 20-year-old, who wore a sweatshirt with the hood up, “looked completely unrecognizable” at the party.

Presley made headlines earlier this month when he got a face tattoo that read “misunderstood.” He later took to Instagram Live to address the backlash he received over his new ink.

“If I thought this was going to ruin my face or I didn’t want this, I wouldn’t have done it. I think that’s a pretty obvious thing,” he said on February 8. “If anyone has s–t to say to me about this or anything else and my family or how I grew up or anything, I will give you my address, I promise, and you can come say it to my face.”

A source later told Us exclusively that Crawford, 54, and Rande, 57, have been “beside themselves” over their son’s recent actions.

“He’s been sent to a rehab-like program in the past,” the source said. “Presley’s hanging out with a group of people who’ve been negatively impacting him.”

A second insider echoed that the couple, who also share 18-year-old daughter Kaia Gerber, are “very worried” about Presley.

“He had a blossoming modeling career but he’s not interested in being a model,” the second insider told Us. “It’s not his passion. He’s trying to figure out what he wants to do. He’s rebelling against his parents.”

Prior to getting his face tattoo, Presley made headlines in January 2019 when he was arrested in Beverly Hills for driving under the influence. He was charged with a misdemeanor two months later.