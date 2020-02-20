Core four! Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber have a tight-knit family in son Presley Gerber and daughter Kaia Gerber.

The couple tied the knot in May 1998. They welcomed their first child, Presley, in July 1999. Kaia later arrived in September 2001.

Crawford is one of the most well-known supermodels of all time, while Rande also has a history in the industry. As such, Presley and Kaia seemed right at home when they both went into modeling.

The Becoming author foreshadowed her children’s future careers in a June 2014 interview with Us Weekly, noting at the time that she would enjoy giving Kaia advice if she wanted to pursue modeling. “I could help guide her and help her navigate,” she explained. “I had a great experience and managed to avoid a lot of the pitfalls of the fashion business. So if she did want to do it, I could be her stage mom!”

Crawford and Rande similarly provided their kids with a roadmap to social media as they grew up. “Your father and I have always talked to you and your brother, Presley, about [social media] appropriateness, and you’re both good at checking before doing something that might not make us proud,” she told Kaia in a September 2015 interview with The Thick. “I can’t say the same — I know you’ve been embarrassed when I use too many hashtags!”

The runway star and the businessman kept a watchful eye on their youngest child after she began working as a model while still a teenager. The pair even enforced an 11 p.m. curfew for Kaia, according to an insider. “Kaia hangs out with older girls,” the source said in November 2016. “So Cindy is understandably cautious and protective. … Cindy insists someone close to the Gerber family goes out with Kaia.”

Kaia’s strong bond with her mother carried into adulthood too. “Cindy’s supportive of Kaia and wants her to be happy,” a source told Us exclusively in November 2019, adding: “Kaia trusts her mom completely and looks to her as a role model.”

