Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber have their hands full with their son, Presley Gerber. Since the 20-year-old got a face tattoo that reads “misunderstood,” the couple have been “beside themselves” with worry, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“He’s been sent to a rehab-like program in the past,” the source says of the model. “Presley’s hanging out with a group of people who’ve been negatively impacting him.”

Presley, who was arrested in Los Angeles in January 2019 for driving under the influence, raised eyebrows earlier this month when he debuted his cheek tattoo on social media.

“If I thought this was going to ruin my face or I didn’t want this, I wouldn’t have done it,” he fired back on Instagram Live on February 8 in response to backlash. “I think that’s a pretty obvious thing.”

Presley went on to tell haters that if they have “s–t to say to me about this or anything else and my family or how I grew up or anything, I will give you my address, I promise, and you can come say it to my face.”

Crawford, 53, and Rande, 57, are also the parents of daughter Kaia Gerber, 18.

