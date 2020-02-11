Understand? Presley Gerber fired back at haters who don’t like his new face tattoo after debuting the new ink on Friday, February 7.

One day after getting the word “misunderstood” inscribed underneath his eye, the model, 20, took to Instagram to respond to people who didn’t get why he would permanently change his appearance.

“But whhhhy?” one Instagram comment wrote on Gerber’s social media account after he shared a video of himself getting tatted. “You’ll regret that decision VERY soon,” another wrote.

Despite the issues some of his followers seem to have with his fresh ink, Gerber, who is the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and entrepreneur Rande Gerber, was fully aware of his actions.

“I don’t feel very understood, I guess,” Presley replied during an Instagram Live video on Saturday, February 8, when asked what the tattoo meant.

He then pointed out that “if I thought this was going to ruin my face or I didn’t want this, I wouldn’t have done it,” the New York Post’s Page Six reported. “I think that’s a pretty obvious thing.”

The runway model took it a step further by focusing on his haters, who criticized his upbringing. “Having all the money at your disposal is never a good thing in life. You must be so bored,” one user commented, prompting Presley to say that anyone willing to come at him can find him at home.

“I just wanted to come on here and be, like, if anyone has s–t to say to me about this or anything else and my family or how I grew up or anything, I will give you my address,” he said. “I promise, and you can come say it to my face.”

His girlfriend popped up on screen during the Instagram Live video to say that “[Presley’s] parents love it, by the way.”

Presley debuted his new tattoo, done by celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy, on Friday via Instagram. “Thanks homie 😈,” he captioned a video and a final shot of his new ink.

JonBoy shared two photos of his work on Presley via Instagram as well, captioning one of them “Sorry mom.”

The “misunderstood” design isn’t the model’s first ink. He has a few tattoos on his body, as does his younger sister, Kaia Gerber.

One of his more noticeable designs was also done by JonBoy and is an outline of California with a heart placed over L.A., which he got in January 2019.

The California native also has a tattoo in honor of Kaia, 18, which reads, “Kaia XXIII,” which he showed off in February 2018.