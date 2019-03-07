On the hook. Presley Gerber has officially been charged with a DUI by the L.A. District Attorney’s office after being taken into custody over a drunk driving incident in December.

The case against Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber‘s son, 19, was filed on Wednesday, March 6. “One misdemeanor count of DUI and driving with a .08 blood alcohol content,” L.A. County DA spokesman Greg Risling said in a statement to Us Weekly. (A BAC of .01 or higher is illegal in the state of California if the driver is under 21 years of age.)

Presley’s arraignment is set for March 13.

The teen star, whose younger sister is supermodel Kaia Gerber, was arrested in Beverly Hills around 4 a.m. on December 30 after being pulled over for speeding.

According to TMZ, Presley was taken in after he failed the field sobriety test and was later released on a $15,000 bail. “Presley Gerber was arrested and released on his own recognizance and no bail was posted,” his rep said in a statement at the time. “He has no criminal record and has never been arrested. Presley Gerber takes this very seriously and is taking the steps necessary to address the allegations.”

The California native seemed ready to move on from the incident two days later, when he showed off a new tattoo of his home state from celebrity ink artist JonBoy on Instagram. “Happy New Year … to bigger and better things,” he wrote at the time.

He also snuggled up to girlfriend Charlotte D’Alessio in the days following his arrest, posting a gallery of photos with the model for their anniversary on Instagram on January 6. “Happy one year gorgeous. I love you,” he captioned the pics.

Presley made his own modeling debut alongside Gigi and Bella Hadid’s brother, Anwar Hadid, for Moschino in June 2016 as his family looked on from the front row. (Kaia, 17, followed suit with her runway debut for Calvin Klein one year later.)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!