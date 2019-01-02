Presley Gerber ended 2018 by getting himself into some serious legal trouble. The 19-year-old son of Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber was arrested for driving under the influence just before 4 a.m. on Sunday, December 30, in Beverly Hills, according to online records from the Beverly Hills Police Department.

TMZ reports that the teenage model was driving his Tesla when he was pulled over for speeding. Upon further investigation, cops realized he smelled strongly of alcohol and conducted a field sobriety test, which he failed. He was booked on DUI and released on $15,000 bail, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department watch commander.

“Presley Gerber was arrested and released on his own recognizance and no bail was posted,” his rep said in a statement. “He has no criminal record and has never been arrested. Presley Gerber takes this very seriously and is taking the steps necessary to address the allegations.”

Two days after his arrest, Presley posted a video of himself getting a new tattoo of an outline of California with a heart placed over L.A. by celebrity artist JonBoy on Instagram. “Happy New Year.. to bigger and better things @Jonboytattoo @patrick_films,” he captioned the clip.

Presley made his runway debut at the Moschino resort show in June in Los Angeles (it was also Anwar Hadid’s first runway show). Crawford, 52, Rande, 56, and Kaia Gerber, 17, sat front-row and supported Presley at the gig.

In January 2018, Presley teamed up with the Becoming author to recreate her iconic Pepsi Super Bowl commercial. “Just as a mother, we drove to work together that day and we shared the same trailer,” she later told USA Today of the experience working with her son. “And when he was doing his thing, I was just a proud mom watching from the sidelines, trying not to annoy him.”

