Cindy Crawford just gets better with age! The model, who made beauty marks cool, first became a household name in the ‘90s. Now, Crawford is a mom of two to Presley and Kaia Gerber (wish husband Rande Gerber), but the 51-year-old is still slaying the catwalk.

Scroll through to see her most iconic moments, from her early ‘90s Pepsi commercial to her mother daughter model moment at the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week.