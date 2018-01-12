Cindy Crawford Recreates Iconic Super Bowl Ad — With Son Presley!

Let the commercials begin! Cindy Crawford has teamed up with Pepsi once more for a Super Bowl commercial — 26 years after the original. The company revealed a brief clip on its official Twitter page on Thursday, January 11.

In the clip, Crawford, 51, wears a denim top as she drinks the cold beverage near a gas station. “See you Super Bowl Sunday, Cindy,” the caption reads.

The commercial also adds: “This is the Pepsi for Cindy.” (Last year, Pepsi’s controversial commercial with Kendall Jenner was pulled after people accused it of exploiting the Black Lives Matter movement.)

See you Super Bowl Sunday, Cindy 😉 pic.twitter.com/B32Bg91htR — Pepsi™ (@pepsi) January 11, 2018

The supermodel is making it a family affair this time, however. Her 18-year-old son, Presley Walker Gerber, will be making an appearance.

“Just as a mother, we drove to work together that day and we shared the same trailer. And when he was doing his thing, I was just a proud mom watching from the sidelines, trying not to annoy him,” she said, via USA Today.

Her original ad also took place outside a dusty gas station. That time around, however, she slipped out of a convertible to purchase a can of soda while wearing jean shorts and a white tank top. “It was one of those moments in my career that when I walked down the street, people were like, ‘Pepsi!’ Or I’d be at a bar and people would send me over a Pepsi,” she recalled to the outlet. “And it’s funny because during Halloween a lot of women will dress up as me in that commercial. It’s, like, an easy Halloween costume.”

Super Bowl LII will kick off at the U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, February 4. As Us Weekly exclusively revealed, Justin Timberlake will headline the halftime show while Pink will perform the National Anthem.

Watch the video above!

