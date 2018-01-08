Pink knows how to get the party started, so it’s only fitting that she was chosen to perform the national anthem before kickoff at Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis at the U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4.

Pink’s upcoming gig was announced on the NFL network’s Good Morning Football on Monday, January 8. Luke Bryan sang “The Star Spangled Banner” at last year’s game. Past performers include Lady Gaga, Idina Menzel, Alicia Keys, Kelly Clarkson, Christina Aguilera and Neil Diamond.

As previously reported, Justin Timberlake will headline the Halftime Show. His return to the Super Bowl stage comes 13 years after his controversial performance with Janet Jackson, during which he accidentally exposed her breast during a choreographed dance move.

Fans took Twitter on Monday to express their excitement about Pink hitting the Super Bowl stage. “I finally care about about SPORTS BALL!” wrote one person. Added another: “This made my week, and it’s only Monday!! Now, if only it were the half time show.”

The national anthem is notoriously hard for even the best trained vocalist to sing. “The song goes from the lowest extreme of the voice to the highest extreme of the voice,” Michael Dean, director of vocal studies at UCLA, previously told ABC News. “The thing people forget to do is start the piece low enough so that the high notes are not too high for them at the end.”

Pink will be joined by National Association of the Deaf actor and director Alexandria Wailes, who will sign both the national anthem and “America the Beautiful.”

