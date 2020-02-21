Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber are concerned for their son, Presley Gerber, following the addition of his face tattoo.

Crawford, 54, and Rande, 57, are “very worried” about their 20-year-old son. “He had a blossoming modeling career but he’s not interested in being a model,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “It’s not his passion. He’s trying to figure out what he wants to do.”

The insider adds that Presley is “rebelling against his parents” while his younger sister, Kaia Gerber, is “a good girl” who is “sweet and innocent.”

On February 7, Presley debuted his new “misunderstood” face tattoo to Instagram. In response to the criticism of his fresh ink, the male model noted in an Instagram Live how he didn’t feel “very understood” over his choice.

“If I thought this was going to ruin my face or I didn’t want this, I wouldn’t have done it,” Presley said on February 10. “I think that’s a pretty obvious thing.”

He then zeroed in on the negative feedback he’s received from trolls. “I just wanted to come on here and be, like, if anyone has s–t to say to me about this or anything else and my family or how I grew up or anything, I will give you my address,” he said. “I promise, and you can come say it to my face.”

After Presley unveiled his bold tattoo, a source told Us exclusively that Crawford and Rande were “beside themselves.” The insider added, “He’s been sent to a rehab-like program in the past. Presley’s hanging out with a group of people who’ve been negatively impacting him.”

Presley had a brush with the law in December 2018 when he was arrested for driving under the influence. At the time, a rep for the model said in a statement that Presley was “released on his own recognizance and no bail was posted.”

He had not been arrested or possessed a criminal record prior to the pre-New Year’s incident, but he was officially charged by the L.A. District Attorney’s office in March 2019. Presley agreed to a plea deal where he was sentenced to three years probation. He was also ordered to do two days of community service and complete a DUI program.

With reporting by Brody Brown