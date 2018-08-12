Rad looks! Hollywood’s young style stars hit the red carpet for the 2018 Teen Choice Awards on August 12 at The Forum in Los Angeles with gorgeous hair and makeup. From Lucy Hale‘s stunning, show-stopping emerald green lids to Chloe Grace Moretz‘s beyond-bold black cherry pout, the stars brought the drama.

But lipstick wasn’t the only lasting memory of the night. Perhaps in a nod to the surfboards which get handed out as awards at the Teen Choice Awards, many stars let their locks loose in easy, low-key styles. Case in point: Anna Kendrick‘s languid, center-parted strands, Noah Cyrus‘s hipster bob and Lili Reinhart‘s ever-so-slightly bent waves.

The takeaway: There are tons of moments from the red carpet to gain inspo for your late summer looks, including retro-chic makeup (see: social media maven and co-host Lele Pons) and the cutest medium-length haircuts (hello, Nina Dobrev and Lili Reinhart!) Don’t believe Us? Check out the chicest looks!