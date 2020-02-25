Not holding back! Paris Hilton opened up about the end of her engagement to actor Chris Zylka — and made it clear that she has no regrets.

“It was the best decision I’ve ever made in my life,” the 39-year-old heiress admitted in Cosmopolitan UK‘s April 2020 cover story. “I just don’t think [he] was the right person and I feel like I’m an incredible woman and I deserve someone so amazing.”

The Simple Life alum continued, “It just didn’t feel right. I’ve worked way too hard to just give my life to someone. They have to be perfect.”

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly in November 2018 that Hilton and the Leftovers star, 34, had called off their engagement after nearly two years together. At the time, an insider explained that “Paris realized that it wasn’t meant to be and he wasn’t right for her,” and that there had been “some problems along the way.”

At the time, Hilton reflected on her “whirlwind romance” with the actor during an appearance on The Talk, revealing that she was enjoying her “me time” and wishing her ex-fiancé the best.

The DJ hinted at weathering a few storms with Zylka, telling Cosmopolitan UK that she doesn’t “really trust anyone” and enjoyed her freedom while she was single.

“It feels good to not have someone controlling me,” she explained. “With dating certain people, [there’s the risk of] not trusting them and the fear [that] if I go out of town they might do something to embarrass me. I feel lucky now to not have that fear because I’m independent.”

Her single days didn’t last long — Us confirmed in January that Hilton was dating entrepreneur Carter Reum. The pair were spotted getting cozy and “making out” at a Golden Globes afterparty and one month later, Reum, 38, was a “supportive” presence at the former reality star’s blowout birthday bash, according to an insider.

Shortly after making their awards show afterparty appearance, a source told Us that the new couple is “extremely serious” and that a “proposal and wedding could happen very quickly.”