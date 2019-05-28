Is Kim Kardashian helping her longtime friend Paris Hilton get back in the dating scene after her November 2018 split from fiancé Chris Zylka? Not so much.

“No!” the heiress, 38, told Us Weekly exclusively when asked if the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, also 38, has tried to set her up with anyone over the past several months. “I’ve been traveling so much that I literally have no time for anything but myself, my work and my ‘Best Friend’s Ass’!”

Kardashian made a cameo in Hilton’s music video for “Best Friend’s Ass,” which was released on May 24.

The Paris Hilton Lingerie designer added that it is “really hard to have a relationship” when you are constantly on the road and working. She noted, “I’m so busy right now that I can’t even think of [dating].”

As for the type of guy she is looking for in the future? “I want someone who would be someone who’s my best friend, who is loyal, who I could trust and who would never lie or hurt me … just someone who would be there to be your best friend,” she explained. “[Worrying is] just the worst feeling in the world if you don’t trust someone. I’m too busy. I’m running too many businesses to have to worry about that. Life is too short!”

To add to her hectic lifestyle, the “Stars Are Blind” singer recently became a partner and investor in The Glam App, an app that allows users to book makeup, hair and nail artists online. Customers can also request Hilton’s signature Hollywood look, which was curated by app founder Joey Maalouf.

Multiple sources confirmed to Us in November that Hilton and Zylka, 34, had called off their engagement after nearly two years together. “She broke up with him a couple of weeks ago,” an insider revealed at the time. “Paris realized that it wasn’t meant to be and he wasn’t right for her. There were some problems along the way. She’s done.”

Four months after the duo went their separate ways, Us exclusively revealed that she moved on with British comedian Jack Whitehall. “They’ve hooked up and are into each other,” another insider told Us in March.

The Simple Life alum has been in several high-profile relationships over the years, including with Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden and Greek socialites Paris Latsis and Stavros Niarchos III.

The KKW Beauty founder, for her part, has been married to Kanye West since May 2014. The pair share four children: North, 5, Saint, 3, Chicago, 16 months, and Psalm, 1 month.

