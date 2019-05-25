Stop the presses! Kim Kardashian’s cameo in friend Paris Hilton’s music video for “My Best Friend’s Ass” is finally here.

The Simple Life alum, 38, released the project on Friday, May 24. Kardashian, also 38, first shows up at the 0:54 mark, serving looks in a metallic dress as she stands with her hands on her hips. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star resurfaces at the 2:44 point, closing out the video with a grin as Hilton whispers something in her ear.

This is not Kardashian’s first music video appearance. She was previously featured in videos for husband Kanye West’s “Bound 2,” Fergie’s “M.I.L.F. $” and Fall Out Boy’s “Thnks fr th Mmrs.”

Hilton teased the collaboration on Instagram earlier this month. “#SecretProject with @KimKardashian,” she wrote at the time. “I can’t stop looking at my #BestFriendsAss.”

The “Stars Are Blind” singer once slammed the KKW Beauty founder’s famous backside. “I would not want [Kim’s butt] — it’s gross,” she said in a 2008 radio interview. “It reminds me of cottage cheese inside a big trash bag.”

However, the pals later got past the incident. “We were good friends. … It was just one time we didn’t speak again,” Kardashian told Howard Stern in 2009. “I did speak to her once when she went on a radio station and said that my ass looks like cellulite in a trash bag or something. She did call me to apologize.”

The Selfish author welcomed her fourth child, son Psalm, with West, 41, on May 9. (The couple are also parents of daughter North, 5, son Saint, 3, and daughter Chicago, 16 months.) Hilton told Extra days later that the new addition was “so exciting.”

The House of Wax star and Kardashian met in the mid-2000s while the E! personality worked as a closet organizer for Hilton. The pair had a falling out but ended their feud in 2011.

