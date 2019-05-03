It’s been more than a decade since Paris Hilton first started releasing music (“Stars are Blind,” anyone?), and the hotel heiress is ready for her next hit — with the help of Kim Kardashian.

The 38-year-old teased her “secret project” with the KKW Beauty CEO, also 38, on Thursday, May 2.

“Can you guess what we’re doing today?” Kardashian asked in a video shared by Hilton via Instagram.

The DJ added, “It’s a surprise.”

“#SecretProject with @KimKardashian. 🔥👸🏼👸🏻🔥 🎶 I can’t stop looking at my #BestFriendsAss🎶 🍑👀,” Hilton captioned the video.

While the socialite played coy, she revealed that she has a new song titled “B.F.A: Best Friends Ass” available for pre-order in her Instagram bio. While Kardashian is not mentioned as an artist on the track, she tried out the music business with her 2011 song, “Jam (Turn It Up).”

TMZ obtained photos on Friday, May 3, of Hilton and Kardashian seemingly filming the music video for the new song outside of Hollywood’s Nightingale Plaza club. Derrick Barry, a known Britney Spears impersonator who appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race, was also spotted with Hilton decked out in Spears’ “I’m a Slave 4 U’ music video look.

Hilton and Kardashian first met in the mid-2000s when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star worked as the Simple Life alum’s closet organizer. While the two women were often spotted together at Hollywood hot spots, they had a falling out after Kardashian rose to fame on her own reality series.

The House of Wax star even slammed Kardashian’s famous backside during a 2008 radio interview: “I would not want [Kim’s butt] — it’s gross … It reminds me of cottage cheese inside a big trash bag.”

The following year, however, Kardashian confirmed Hilton apologized for the dig. “We were good friends … It was just one time we didn’t speak again,” the Selfish author told Howard Stern in 2009. “I did speak to her once when she went on a radio station and said that my ass looks like cellulite in a trash bag or something, she did call me to apologize.”

A source confirmed to Us in 2011 that the duo officially buried the hatchet at a Grammys afterparty. “Paris came up to her and apologized, and said she didn’t want to fight,” a source told Us at the time. “Paris said she was happy for Kim’s success despite what reports have said — Kim was sweet and accepted her apology.”

