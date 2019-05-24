Nobody does Kimye like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West!

The power couple first bumped into each other in the early aughts, but they did not start dating until 2012, a year after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries came to an end.

“After my breakup, I was feeling really low and down, and [Kanye] said, ‘Just come to Paris and see my fashion show.’ He jokes that he put on this whole fashion show just to get a date with me,” Kardashian recalled in a 2017 E! special celebrating the 10th anniversary of her family’s reality series.

“I went there and I stayed with him, and that’s where we started dating,” she continued. “I swear from the moment I landed, I fell madly in love with him and I thought, ‘Oh, my God, why didn’t I do this sooner?’ Like, this is what real life is like — love and fun and real support.”

Within a matter of months, Kardashian was pregnant with the couple’s first child. After welcoming daughter North in 2013, they continued to grow their family with son Saint in 2015, daughter Chicago in 2018 and son Psalm in 2019 (the latter two were born via surrogates).

The rapper proposed in October 2013, and they tied the knot in Florence, Italy, seven months later.

“He’s taught me to have more of an opinion,” the KKW Beauty founder told Elle in 2018. “I’ve taught him to be a bit more calm or cautious. We’re a good balance.”

