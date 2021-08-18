Fashionista! Paris Hilton’s wedding to fiancé Carter Reum is going to be quite the extravagant affair. Because not only will it be a three-day long celebration, but the 40-year-old star is also planning on having 10 different dresses for her big day.

During an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, August 18, the Cooking With Paris host revealed that she already has one gown selected.

“It’s gonna be like a three-day affair. We have a lot happening,” she told Jimmy Fallon about her “very stressful” wedding planning. While venue, caterer and finding the perfect DJ and band are all still to be determined, the socialite is confident on one thing: her wedding style will be just as fabulous as she as.

“Lots of dresses, probably 10. I love outfit changes,” she explained. And even though her wardrobe may be “high maintenance,” Hilton’s confident that she’s “not a bridezilla – at all.”

Plus, her fiancé will definitely take a more low-key approach to his tuxedo attire. Fans will have a chance to see the planning play out in Hilton’s new Peacock series, Paris in Love.

“I just feel like for my documentary, This Is Paris, it ended in a way in which, you know, it was amazing but I just feel like I wanted my fans to see that I found my Prince Charming and happy fairytale ending,” the podcast host, who was wearing a Philipp Plein blue mini dress, said.

Hilton also has hopes to start a family after tying the knot, but she assures fans that she’s not pregnant — yet.

“The only thing in the oven at the moment is my ‘Sliving Lasagna,’” the Simple Life alum said during an August episode of her “This Is Paris” podcast, addressing pregnancy rumors.

That said, she does have names picked out for her future kids. She’s decided on London for her daughter, but is opting to keep her future son’s name under wraps for the time being.

Reum, a venture capitalist, popped the question to Hilton in February, giving her a gorgeous diamond ring that is estimated to be around 20 carats and worth roughly $2 million.

“When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it,” the socialite wrote via Instagram at the time. “My love and I have been together since our first date and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever. There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with.”