Happy 39th Birthday, Paris Hilton! Celebrate With Her Wildest Looks!

There’s no one quite like Paris Hilton. The 39-year-old media personality never fails to impress us with her bold fashion taste and her undying obsession with Juicy Couture tracksuits.

Hilton is no stranger to statement-making colors, patterns and skin-baring ensembles worthy of a double-take. In 2014, she hit the red carpet at the BET Awards in L.A. wearing a sexy white sequined cutout gown, paired with large white sunglasses, just ‘cause.

Another one of Us Weekly’s faves is the feathered minidress the heiress wore to the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards. The sexy number was flirty, fabulous and oh-so-Hilton.

Keep scrolling to relive Hilton’s wildest looks of all time!